Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. 5,660,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,024. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.