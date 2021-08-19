REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Trading Down 57.1%

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC)’s share price was down 57.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60.

About REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

