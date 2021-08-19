Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 200.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth $170,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 22,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

