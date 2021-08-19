Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Update

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,902,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,533,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of RLLMF stock remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.