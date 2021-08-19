ReapChain Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $379,181.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00841897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00103173 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

