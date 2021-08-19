REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

OTCMKTS RNWEF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95. REC Silicon ASA has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

