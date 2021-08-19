Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Cap Hits $10.34 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003722 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $508.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00403190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00909821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

