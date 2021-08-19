Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UniCredit (UNCRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (OTCMKTS: UNCRY):

8/5/2021 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/3/2021 – UniCredit had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – UniCredit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/16/2021 – UniCredit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. UniCredit S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

