Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR):

8/11/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Nutrien was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – Nutrien was given a new $69.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/9/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/7/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

6/28/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTR traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

