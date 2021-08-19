Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR):
- 8/11/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – Nutrien was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/10/2021 – Nutrien was given a new $69.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 8/9/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/7/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 6/29/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
- 6/28/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NTR traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
