Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):

8/13/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $159.00 to $293.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/6/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

7/27/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

7/22/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/21/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

7/20/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

6/23/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

BNTX stock traded down $30.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.45. 136,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.31. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,723,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

