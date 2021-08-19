Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 894,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 765,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 566,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,144. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

