RED Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, RED has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $637,929.86 and $29,779.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00373587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

