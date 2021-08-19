RED (RED) One Day Volume Hits $120,412.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $642,067.30 and approximately $120,412.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00369066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

