Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $385.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

