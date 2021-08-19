Redwood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 213,410 Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 213,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.07% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
CHUY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 1,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,323. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $585.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.
Chuy’s Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
