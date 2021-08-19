Redwood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 213,410 Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 213,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.07% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 1,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,323. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $585.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.