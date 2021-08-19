Redwood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,907 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 24.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $215,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock worth $25,591,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

POOL stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,946. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $495.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

