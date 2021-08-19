Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $423.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

