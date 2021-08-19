Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,709.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,570.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

