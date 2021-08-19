Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,419 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Exponent worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,707,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.04. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,278,614 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

