Redwood Investments LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

RYAAY stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.94 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

