Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,537. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

