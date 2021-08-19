Redwood Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $607.68. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.19. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $635.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

