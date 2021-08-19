Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 235,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 103,620 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.14. 302,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,685. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

