Redwood Investments LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $453.45. The stock had a trading volume of 128,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,547. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $455.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.08. The stock has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

