Redwood Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,157 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Overstock.com worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. 27,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,517. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

