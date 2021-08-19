Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cintas by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,453. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

