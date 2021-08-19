Redwood Investments LLC Invests $12.98 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 257,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $251,804,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $153,758,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $148,178,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 97.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

FTCH stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. 325,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,374. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

