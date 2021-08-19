Redwood Investments LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $116.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,557. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion and a PE ratio of -53.60. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,368 shares of company stock valued at $106,785,125.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

