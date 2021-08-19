Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 12,414 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

NYSE BABA traded down $12.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,927,402. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

