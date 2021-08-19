REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 1,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 396,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

REE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

