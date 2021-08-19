Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 3,784 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $214,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $566,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.06. 40,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Regional Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

