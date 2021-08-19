Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

RGRNF stock remained flat at $$1.83 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91. Regis Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.25.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

