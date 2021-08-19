Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,277. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

