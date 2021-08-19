Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $32.89

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.89, but opened at $33.63. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 199 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

