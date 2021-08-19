Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $474.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

