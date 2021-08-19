Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 6.1%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $871.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.88.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

