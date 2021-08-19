Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $871.82 million and a P/E ratio of -150.88. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $4,130,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Renalytix AI by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

