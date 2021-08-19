ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 662,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,034. The company has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

