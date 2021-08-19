RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

RCAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85. RenovaCare has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

