Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Volume Hits $19.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Rentberry has a market cap of $295,670.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

