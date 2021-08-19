Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

