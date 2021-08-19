Request (REQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $269.69 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Request has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $269.69 million and approximately $64.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00852072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00103793 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.