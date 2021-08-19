Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 19th (FSI, FUV, GLBE, GOEV, GSAT, HLDCY, HSDT, HUBB, IDEX, ILPT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 19th:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA. “

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

