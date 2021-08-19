Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.90.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$103.99 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$61.35 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

