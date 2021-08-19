Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.
BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion.
Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$103.99 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$61.35 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
