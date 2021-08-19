Research Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.53. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.