Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (ADI, ASND, CLIQ, CMS, CWEN, DTE, DUK, EAT, ED, ES)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 19th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $179.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $188.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $179.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.35. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$7.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $77.00 to $70.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $178.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $86.00 to $93.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $180.00 to $220.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $71.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

