Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (ADI, ASND, CLIQ, CMS, CWEN, DTE, DUK, EAT, ED, ES)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 19th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $179.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $188.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its target price boosted by Truist from $179.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.35. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$7.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $77.00 to $70.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $178.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $86.00 to $93.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $180.00 to $220.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $71.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.