Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

8/11/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

8/4/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

8/3/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/2/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

7/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

7/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was given a new $13.30 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/2/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

