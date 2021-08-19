Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $6,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $8,403,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $4,023,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

