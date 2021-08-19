Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (AC, AMYT, AUOTY, BOS, DALXF, GBOOY, IMAC, INOV, LCTX, MRVL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 19th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has 146.00 target price on the stock.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at Fox-Davies Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$32.50 price target on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Bradesco Corretora currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

