Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 19th (APLS, BILL, BRSP, DQ, IHG, KGHPF, NEXA, NFE, OTLY, PAYS)

Research Analysts' upgrades for Thursday, August 19th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $11.50 price target on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a reduce rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

